Vehicle scrapping policy: Centre announces procedure to set up registered facilities. Check here

The ministry of road transport and highways has announced procedure to set up Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) under the long-awaited vehicle scrapping policy. The policy, which was launched by prime minister Narendra Modi last month, was announced by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech in February this year, while its details were shared by road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari in March.

“The ministry of road transport and highways has come up with the detailed procedure for setting up of RVSFs, as per Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Rules,” the Gadkari-headed ministry said on its Twitter handle on Saturday.

Here's all you need to know:

(1.) The rules are applicable to all automobile collection centres, automobile dismantling centres, scrapping and recycling facilities, and recyclers.

(2.) For registration or renewal of registration of such facilities, the ministry will set up a single-window clearance portal, in a timebound manner, within 60 days. The registration of an RVSF will be valid for 10 years and can be renewed for 10 more years at a time.

(3.) The scrapping centres will be provided access to the Vahan database. For this, these will be required to obtain the necessary cyber security certifications for their IT system.

(4.) Further, these centre will be authorised to make entries regarding scrapping of a vehicle, as well as to issue a Certificate of Deposit and a Certificate of Scrapping.

(5.) The RVSFs will also be given access to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to check if a stolen vehicle was brought for scrapping. The centres eill be responsible to carry out verification of the person/representative whose vehicle is to be scrapped, as well as verification of the said vehicle with NCRB database.

(4.) For a Certificate of Deposit, owners/representatives will have to produce documents detailing records of their vehicles. They are to provide details of their vehicles under “Form-2.” The RVSFs will maintain safe custody of the cut piece of the Chassis Number for a period six months from the date of issuing Certificate of Vehicle Scrapping.

(5.) Also, since the process is technology driven, a vehicle registered in any state, can be scrapped at a registered facility in other states as well.

(6.) For the movement and storage of vehicles, there should be adequate area in the “Orange Zone” within a scrapping centre. The scrapping is to be carried out in compliance with norms laid down by the ministry of environment, as well as the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The centres, within a year of commencing operations, should also get accredited with the latest version of quality standards.

(7.) If the centres do not have adequate provisions to carry out responsible recycling of the hazardous waste, the waste should be handed over to duly authorised recyclers/agencies.

(8.) Scrapping centres are required to upload audit reports on the portal specified by the road transport ministry.