Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to BJP patriarch LK Advani on Guru Purnima

india Updated: Jul 04, 2020 18:25 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai
HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vice president Venkaiah Naidu presents flower to senior BJP leader Lal Krishan Advani at his Residence in New Delhi.
Vice president Venkaiah Naidu presents flower to senior BJP leader Lal Krishan Advani at his Residence in New Delhi.(Sonu Mehta/HT file photo)
         

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu acknowledged the contribution of 57 gurus, including Bharataiya Janata Party patriarch LK Advani, on the eve of Guru Purmina, a day dedicated to paying tribute to teachers.

In a Facebook post, Naidu wrote about the gratitude and indebtedness towards his gurus who shaped his perspectives and life at various stages of his long journey.

Naidu recalled how he was mentored and counseled by teachers from the time he attended school, to the time he joined national politics. The list includes the late Tenneti Viswanatham, a freedom fighter who mentored him in his early days and Advani who helped him at the national level.

Naidu, who lost his mother when he was 15 months old, described his grandparents as his first gurus and paid glowing tributes to the role of a teacher in the holistic development of a child.

He urged teachers to impart education with a personal touch in the present era of technology and said they have an important role in nation building through moulding of well rounded individuals imbibed with right kind of values and perspectives.

The vice president also underlined that the internet can never be a substitute to the teacher. “Internet may provide you with a world of information, but a teacher alone can instill the power of analyzing and evaluating skills which are deemed as higher order skills, which help in navigating through difficult times. Only the Guru can inculcate values, humane thinking, compassion and discipline among the disciples and shows the right path,” he said in the post.

