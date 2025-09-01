Chennai: Senior IPS officer G Venkataraman, was appointed as Tamil Nadu’s new Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force as incumbent Shankar Jiwal (IPS) retired on Sunday. Venkataraman appointed as Tamil Nadu DGP

Venkatraman was serving as the Director General of the Administrative Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police. He will now be the 33rd DGP of the state. The state government issued the orders through Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dheeraj Kumar.

Venkatraman belongs to the 1994 batch and has held several positions across Tamil Nadu including as Superintendent of Police of the districts of Perambalur and Salem, deputy commissioner of law and order in Madurai city and served in roles in the CBI and CB-CID.

The DMK-led state government has appointed Jiwal as the first Chairman of the newly constituted Fire Commission. He will assume the role starting September 1. Jiwal has been in service for more than thirty five years.

The Home department also announced on Sunday that another 1994 batch officer Vinit Dev Wankhede, Director General of Police (Headquarters), has been posted as Chairman and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation Ltd., following the retirement of Shailesh Kumar Yadav.