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Verify before deletions in electoral roll: Odisha CEO directs EROs

Odisha's CEO has ordered verification of 9.8 lakh voter deletions amid complaints of wrongful removals, pausing scrutiny of 2 lakh cases.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 06:10 am IST
By Harsh Yadav
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New Delhi: Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R.S. Gopalan has ordered all Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) across the state to undertake a proper verification before names of about 9.8 lakh voters deleted from the electoral rolls, officials aware of the matter said.

Verify before deletions in electoral roll: Odisha CEO directs EROs

The CEO has specifically asked them to put on hold the scrutiny of two lakh people who have lodged complaints of wrongful removal from the electoral roll. It is also directed to verify at least 50 per cent of the cases, an official said.

Senior officials in the CEO’s office said that “a large number of complaints have been received, including cases where voters were found to be present at their addresses and instances where BLOs did not conduct field visits or proper verification before recommending deletions.”

Speaking on the matter, Gopalan said, “The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have identified around 9.8 lakh names across the state for deletion from the rolls on account of deaths and shifting of residences. They have submitted their reports on absent voters. However, the BLOs are not authorised to delete names from the electoral rolls. The EROs will take decisions in this regard.”

BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, stating that the scale, pattern, and process underlying the proposed deletions raise “serious and substantive concerns.” Patra alleged that “the identification of electors for potential deletion significantly exceeds normal annual deletion patterns, indicating either systemic error or overbroad and potentially flawed identification criteria”.

He urged the “Commission to depute an ECI team to Odisha, order a comprehensive state-wide reverification, and mandate public disclosure of constituency-wise deletion data.”

The BJP’s Odisha unit did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.

A letter issued by Additional Chief Electoral Officer-cum-Special Secretary Sushanta Kumar Mishra to the EROs stated, “I am directed to inform that approximately 9.8 lakh deletions have been carried out by the EROs since the commencement of the elector mapping process. However, a substantial number of complaints have been received regarding wrongful deletion of names, including cases where electors were found to be present and instances where BLOs had neither conducted field visits nor carried out proper verification prior to deletion.”

In March, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had informed the assembly that approximately 7.68 lakh names were deleted from June 2025 to March 22 this year.

The CEO’s office has activated a toll-free helpline (1950) for voters to check whether their names are on the lists or not, raise complaints or seek assistance, an official said.

 
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