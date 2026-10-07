‘Very happy’: Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s widow tears up as memorial corridor honouring late husband opens in Varanasi

Akie Abe, the widow of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was moved to tears in Varanasi on Wednesday as India and Japan opened a memorial corridor honouring her husband and his close friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Akie Abe gets emotional during the inauguration of the ‘Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor’ at the Rudraksh Convention Centre in Varanasi on Wednesday. (HT)

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Akie Abe and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath jointly inaugurated the ‘Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor’ at the Rudraksh Convention Centre.

Aki Abe thanked Yogi for the memorial and expressed her gratitude to PM Modi and the people of India for inviting her to the event, held on the day Modi completed 25 years in public office.

Deep Dive What is the significance of the Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor in Varanasi? The Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor symbolizes the strategic, cultural, and diplomatic ties between India and Japan, honoring the close friendship between Shinzo Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. How did Akie Abe express her feelings during the opening of the memorial? Akie Abe was moved to tears during the inauguration, expressing gratitude to PM Modi and the people of India for honoring her late husband, emphasizing their strong bond. What role did Yogi Adityanath mention about Shinzo Abe's contributions to India-Japan relations? Yogi Adityanath highlighted Shinzo Abe's visits to India and his significant contributions to strengthening the bilateral ties between India and Japan.

"I was very happy to be invited to participate in this event," she said, news agency ANI reported. She recalled the affectionate relationship between Modi and her husband and became emotional while speaking about their bond.

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Yogi pays tribute to Shinzo Abe

{{^usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, Yogi said the memorial corridor symbolised the strategic, cultural and diplomatic ties between India and Japan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, Yogi said the memorial corridor symbolised the strategic, cultural and diplomatic ties between India and Japan. {{/usCountry}}

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He noted that Modi took oath as Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001, and said a new dimension had subsequently emerged in India-Japan friendship.

Yogi recalled Shinzo Abe’s visits to India and his contribution to bilateral ties. The former Japanese prime minister was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2021.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Akie Abe, the wife of the late Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Akie Abe recalls Shinzo Abe’s Varanasi visit

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Aki Abe also spoke about her long-standing desire to visit Varanasi. She recalled how Shinzo Abe visited Kashi with Modi in 2015 and witnessed the Ganga Aarti. She said it had been her heartfelt desire to visit the city and see everything with her own eyes.

Aki Abe said she had been told that Varanasi was originally called Kashi, noting that both Kashi and Kyoto are ancient cities whose names begin with the letter ‘K’.

108 rudrakshas and the India-Japan connection

Aki Abe also recalled the significance of the Rudraksh Convention Centre, referring to the contributions of Shinzo Abe and Modi in building the facility.

She pointed to the 108 symbolic rudrakshas placed on the exterior walls of the centre and explained their significance in Japan. She said bells are rung 108 times at Japanese Buddhist temples on the last day of December, reflecting the belief that human beings have 108 afflictions or evils.

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The Rudraksh Convention Centre, built with Japanese assistance, is itself a symbol of India-Japan cooperation. Modi inaugurated the centre in 2021. A photo gallery at the venue features photographs from December 2015, when Shinzo Abe accompanied Modi to Varanasi and participated in the Ganga Aarti.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Akie Abe, the wife of the late Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

500-acre ‘Japan City’ in UP

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Yogi said a 500-acre ‘Japan City’ was being developed near Jewar Airport. A ‘Yamanashi Desk’ has also been set up at Invest UP to help Japanese investors.

He said Uttar Pradesh and Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture were working together on a green hydrogen pilot project.

Yogi said nearly 1,400 Japanese companies are operating in India and noted that 2027 will mark 75 years of India-Japan diplomatic ties.

He also spoke about the message of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, saying it means the world is one family.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s Buddhist heritage, Yogi mentioned Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti, Kapilvastu, Kaushambi and Sankisa, and said the state is closely linked to Lord Buddha’s journey.