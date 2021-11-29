Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Veteran journalist Vinod Dua in ICU; daughter Mallika Dua says condition 'beyond critical'
Vinod Dua, veteran journalist, in currently in ICU. ( Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 05:10 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua, who was hospitalised with Covid earlier this year, is in the ICU and his condition is "beyond critical", his daughter, actor-comic Mallika Dua, said on Monday.

The 67-year-old journalist, a pioneer in broadcast Hindi journalism with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV, lost his wife, radiologist Padmavati 'Chinna' Dua, in June after a prolonged battle with Covid.

"My Papaji is beyond critical in the ICU. His health had been deteriorating rapidly since April. He also is unable to come to terms with losing the light of his life. He has lived an extraordinary life and given us the same. He deserves no pain. He is immensely loved and revered and I request you all to pray that he experiences as little pain as possible," Mallika Dua wrote. Vinod Dua and his wife were in a hospital in Gurgaon when the second Covid wave was at its peak. The journalist's health has suffered ever since and he has been in and out of hospitals. The couple is also parents to elder daughter Bakul Dua, a clinical psychologist. 

