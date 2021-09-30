Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
VHP demands Bhagavad Gita to be declared as India’s national book

It also said that a memorandum will be submitted to PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Union minister for education Dharmendra Pradhan.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 11:36 PM IST
The VHP said that government institutions should organise periodic reading of the scripture to instill a strong sense of duty among bureaucrats fortnightly because it claims that there has been a ‘a continuous collapse of ethical values’.(HT File)

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday demanded that the Hindu sacred text Bhagavad Gita be declared as India’s national book. The VHP said the book should be made compulsory across all levels of education in the country as the induction of the book in the education system will help the nation stop the ‘erosion of values.’

“Bhagavad Gita can protect the social, cultural and spiritual values of our country, end divisions in our society and make India much more stronger. We demand the Bhagavad Gita be declared the national book of India,” the VHP said. It also said that a memorandum will be submitted to PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Union minister for education Dharmendra Pradhan.

“It is because of our faulty education system. We demand that the government must make teaching-learning of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita compulsory across all levels of education to stop the erosion of values. It should be made part of the curriculum,” VHP national secretary Acharya Radha Krishna Manodi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

It also said that government institutions should organise periodic reading of the scripture to instill a strong sense of duty among bureaucrats fortnightly because it claims that there has been a ‘a continuous collapse of ethical values’. Manodi said that teachers from the minority communities should also be brought under the ambit of teaching-learning of Bhagavad Gita.

“The study of the Bhagavad Gita should be made compulsory for all those undergoing teachers’ education and training. Education on the Bhagavad Gita should be made compulsory for all the teachers in India including those belonging to Muslim and Christian communities,” he said.

Manodi, who heads the Vishva Gita Sansthan of the VHP, further said that all the 18 chapters should be made part of the teachers’ training curriculum. He also said that Bhagavad Gita can protect the social, cultural and spiritual values by ending division in the society and help India become stronger.

