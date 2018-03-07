VHP leader Pravin Togadia escapes unhurt as truck hits SUV in Surat, blames weakened security

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international working president Pravin Togadia escaped unhurt on Wednesday when a truck hit his vehicle from behind near Kamrej in Surat district, police said.

“A truck hit the vehicle carrying Togadia and another person, about a kilometre away from the Kamrej town, when he was on his way to Surat to attend a function. Togadia escaped unhurt and we have seized the truck and arrested its driver,” Surat rural superintendent of police MK Nayak said.

Togadia claimed he could have been killed had his SUV not been bullet-proof, and alleged that his Z-plus security was “weakened deliberately” by the Gujarat government.

“Had the vehicle in which I was travelling not been bullet-proof, not a single person travelling in it could have survived,” he said.

Togadia said that as per the Z-plus security protocol, he was earlier provided a pilot vehicle to move ahead of his car, an escort vehicle and an ambulance behind it, and a vehicle on one side.

“This was the first time that while there was a police vehicle piloting our vehicle, no escort vehicle was provided behind our vehicle, as per directions from Gandhinagar,” he alleged.

“No information regarding this was given deliberately to the police. I would like to ask why this was so? In this situation, a truck hit my vehicle. After the truck hit our vehicle, it hit a divider. Despite that, the truck driver did not apply brakes,” Togadia claimed.

“My Z-plus security was weakened deliberately. If in such a situation my vehicle was hit and no brakes were applied, this is a matter of concern,” he said.