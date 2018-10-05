VHP urges Modi government to pass law in Parliament to pave way for construction of Ram Temple

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a hardline affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has urged the Narendra Modi government to pass a law in Parliament to pave the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

The outfit wants an ordinance to brought in at the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

After a meeting of the outfit’s decision-making body, which consists of Hindu saints including a member of the Ramjanama bhoomi movement Ramvilas Vedanti, VHP functionaries said a memorandum on the issue was submitted to President Ramnath Kovind.

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said: “A delegation of saints will also meet PM Modi to apprise him about the sentiments of people vis-a-vis the Ram Temple.” The VHP’s decision comes in the wake of its perceived “disappointment” on delay in judgment on the issue.

