VHP puts up posters barring the entry of non-Hindus in Durga Puja pandals
india news

VHP puts up posters barring the entry of non-Hindus in Durga Puja pandals

Bhopal: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has put up posters in all Durga pandals in Ratlam to restrict the entry of non-Hindus during Garba to “avoid any clash and harassment of Hindu women”
West Bengal, Oct 06 (ANI): A woman decorates an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Ashok Nath Dey)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:25 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Bhopal: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has put up posters in all Durga pandals in Ratlam to restrict the entry of non-Hindus during Garba to “avoid any clash and harassment of Hindu women”.

VHP, Dharm Prasar wing in-charge Chandan Sharma said, “We are putting posters as a section of people from other communities harass Hindu women or shoot their videos without permission. To avoid any clash and mismanagement, we have asked the administration to check the identity cards.”

VHP is an affiliate of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) ’s ideological fountainhead, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The organisers also expressed concern over the entry of non-Hindus in the pandals and welcomed VHP’sstep. Maa Ambey Durga Utsav Samiti, Ratlam president Mayur Purohit said, “We are allowing the posters of VHP at the entry gate of the pandal as we don’t want to create any confusion.VHP members have asked us to check identity cards and in case of any doubt, they have asked us to inform them.”

Meanwhile, Ratlam district collector Kumar Purshottam refused to comment on the matter by saying that the issue is between the VHP and the organiser.

The outfit state leaders are planning to implement it across the state from next year.

VHP Madhya Kshetra in-charge Rajesh Tiwari said, “We will implement this across the state because people of mainly one community use religious programmes to befool the women of the Hindu community. They use fake names to impress women and later they pressurise them for changing their religion for marriage. Now, we will save our women from these fraudsters.”

(with inputs from Sudhir Jain from Ratlam)

