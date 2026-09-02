Surgeon Vice Admiral Dilip Raghavan has assumed the appointment of Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (Armed Forces), officials said on Wednesday.

Vice Admiral Dilip Raghavan assumes top Armed Forces medical role

He joined the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, in 1985 and completed his MBBS in 1989. He was commissioned into the Indian Navy in December 1989.

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During his career, he has held several important medical and instructional appointments, including Commissioning Medical Officer, INS Jamuna, and Medical Officer, INS Mandovi, the officials said.

Raghavan completed his MS (ENT) from Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune, in 1998 and subsequently underwent a two-year fellowship in ENT Microsurgery and Cochlear Implant Surgery at the Madras ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) Research Foundation, Chennai.

He has served in specialist and instructional appointments at INHS Asvini and AFMC, Pune, and was instrumental in establishing the Bionic Ear Centre at AFMC, Pune. He served as Professor and Head of the Department of ENT at AFMC, Pune, from 2018 to 2021. He held the appointments of Command Medical Officer, Southern Naval Command, and Commanding Officer, INHS Asvini, Mumbai. During his tenure as Commanding Officer, INHS Asvini was awarded the Raksha Mantri Trophy for the Best Command Hospital.

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