Mahendragiri, India’s new warship, to be launched in Mumbai on September 1

NEW DELHI: In what will provide a boost to the navy’s capabilities, Sudesh Dhankhar, wife of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, will launch India’s latest warship, Mahendragiri, at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai, on September 1, the Indian Navy said in a statement. The launch of Mahendragiri is an apt testament to the incredible progress our nation has made in building a self-reliant naval force (PIB)

Mahendragiri is the seventh and last stealth frigate of Project 17A --- four warships are being built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and the rest at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, under the project.

A warship’s launch marks a significant milestone in its construction and refers to the vessel entering the water for the first time.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu launched Vindhyagiri, the sixth warship of Project 17A, at GRSE on August 17.

“The launch of Mahendragiri is an apt testament to the incredible progress our nation has made in building a self-reliant naval force,” the statement said.

Project 17A frigates are a follow-on to the Project 17 (Shivalik class) frigates, with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors, and platform management systems.

The previous five warships under Project 17A were launched during 2019-22. The latest launch comes at a time when self-reliance in defence is a top priority for the government, and when the power dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) are changing with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army-Navy (PLAN) making concerted efforts to increase its footprint.

All Project 17A warships are currently in different stages of construction and are expected to be delivered to the navy during 2024-26.

