Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invoked Lord Murugan after the Supreme Court ordered the ceremonial lamp to be lit again at the disputed Deepathoon pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district.

PM Modi, in a post on X, said, "Victory to Lord Murugan!" (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery ) more less

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“Victory to Lord Murugan! Victory to Lord Murugan! Victory to Lord Murugan!” Modi posted on X in Tamil.

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Deep Dive What did the Supreme Court order regarding the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon? The Court directed that the lamp be lit at the Deepathoon on Saturday, using the flame from the lamp at the Uchipillaiyar temple. It allowed devotees to light it at the designated spot, at least 50 metres from the dargah. Why did the Supreme Court issue contempt notices over the Deepathoon lamp? The Court said authorities had prima facie wilfully disobeyed its November 20 order by lighting the lamp at the customary Uchipillaiyar mandapam instead of the Deepathoon. It issued notices to senior state and temple officials seeking an explanation. How did the Supreme Court arrange security for lighting the lamp at Deepathoon? The Court directed the Central Reserve Police Force to provide security to the temple and the dargah. It also suspended the temple’s board of trustees and appointed two former Madras High Court judges as receivers to oversee its administration.

The Supreme Court on Friday once again directed that the Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit at the Deepathoon on Saturday after finding that Tamil Nadu authorities had prima facie “wilfully disobeyed” its earlier order permitting the ritual at the disputed pillar.

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{{^usCountry}} The November 20 order had allowed the lamp to be lit at the Deepathoon on November 24, the day of the Karthigai Deepam festival. However, the lamp was lit at the customary Uchipillaiyar mandapam instead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The November 20 order had allowed the lamp to be lit at the Deepathoon on November 24, the day of the Karthigai Deepam festival. However, the lamp was lit at the customary Uchipillaiyar mandapam instead. {{/usCountry}}

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The top court came down heavily on the state government and temple authorities, saying the alleged non-compliance amounted to “brazen and wilful disobedience”. It warned that the situation could lead to constitutional chaos and said the time had come to deal with such cases with an “iron hand”.

The court also issued contempt notices to senior Tamil Nadu officials, including the chief secretary, the director general of police and the Madurai district collector, among others.

It directed that devotees be allowed to light the lamp at the designated spot, at least 50 metres from the dargah, and asked the Central Reserve Police Force to provide security to both the temple and the dargah.

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The Supreme Court also suspended the temple’s board of trustees and appointed two former Madras High Court judges as receivers to oversee its administration and ensure compliance with the order.

‘Acted at the dictates of political bosses’: SC

The Supreme Court, while passing the order, questioned the conduct of executive authorities and flagged possible political interference in the implementation of its order.

“The chain of events that has unfolded in the instant case would indicate that the executive authorities seem to have acted at the dictates of their political bosses. The same has to be unearthed not only to save the dignity of this Court but also to maintain purity in the administration of justice,” a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul Pancholi said.

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The Supreme Court, emphasising that the judiciary cannot remain silent when its orders are allegedly violated, invoked its powers under Article 129 of the Constitution.

“Therefore, when an order of this Court is flouted, we cannot sit in silos. This Court, being a court of record under Article 129 of the Constitution of India, holds sufficient power to bring to justice when an infraction of the majesty of law occurs,” the bench said