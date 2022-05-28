Video: Aerial View of Navy’s ‘Passing-out Parade’ in Kerala

An impressive Passing-out Parade (POP) for the ‘Spring Term 2022’ was held at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala (Kerala) on Saturday morning where cadets of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard passed through the portals of the INA, on successful completion of their training. The POP marks commissioning of the cadets of the Indian Naval Academy into the Indian Navy. On completion of the training at the Indian Naval Academy, the cadets proceed to various Naval and Coast Guard ships/establishments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an aerial-view video of the parade shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, the cadets of Indian Naval Academy were seen marching in discipline - forming up two columns, decked up in their uniforms, beaming with pride. The parade was reviewed by the Chief Guest - Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff. “Things are becoming complex with each passing year, conflicts today encompass from anonymous to autonomous, from real world to virtual world & from being conventional to hybrid. We need to educate ourselves with broad understanding of challenges,” Navy Chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian Naval Academy in Kerala’s Ezhimala is Asia's largest Naval Academy. It is situated at a distance of 35 kms from the historic city of Kannur and 135 kms from the city of Mangalore. The Academy is surrounded by Mount Dilli, the Kavvayi backwaters and the Arabian Sea. The campus occupies an area of 2452 acres, with a total perimeter of 22 kms. It can accommodate 1500 cadets at a time.

Earlier on Thursday, the cadets also put on an evening of physical training display, acrobatics, military music and naval continuity drill during the ‘Outdoor Training Demonstration’ ceremony on Thursday, as a prelude to the Passing Out Parade where the chief guest - Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi (flag officer in the Indian Navy) was seen along with parents of the passing out courses, officers and cadets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}