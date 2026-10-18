Video captures Tiger Shroff escaping in car after assassination bid in Mumbai's Juhu

Actor Tiger Shroff can be seen hurriedly moving to the driver's seat in a video purportedly showing moments after his car was attacked by three men in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

Tiger Shroff was attacked by 3 men who fired shots at him in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

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In the purported video, shot by someone present at the scene, Tiger is seen quickly getting into the driver's seat and shutting the car door before the vehicle starts moving. The video ends shortly afterwards.

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Also Read | Tiger Shroff escapes unhurt after shots fired at actor in Mumbai, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims attack

HT could not independently verify the video.

Deep Dive Was Tiger Shroff injured in the Juhu firing incident? Police said Tiger Shroff did not suffer gunshot injuries and was safe. Hospital sources said he had minor abrasions, was examined and later discharged. How are Mumbai Police investigating the attack on Tiger Shroff? Police formed 15 teams to investigate and identify those responsible. They are analysing CCTV footage, while forensic experts examine the vehicle and collect ballistic evidence. Has police confirmed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the attack on Tiger Shroff? No. A social media post purportedly claiming responsibility has not been verified by Mumbai Police, who said the motive remains unclear as the investigation continues.

Also Read | 'Anyone who works with Salman Khan will be next': After attack on Tiger Shroff, Lawrence Bishnoi gang issues fresh threat

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{{^usCountry}} Three people, including Tiger's driver and an autorickshaw driver, were injured in the incident, police said. Tiger sustained minor abrasions, Nanavati hospital sources told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three people, including Tiger's driver and an autorickshaw driver, were injured in the incident, police said. Tiger sustained minor abrasions, Nanavati hospital sources told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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DCP Mohit Kumar Garg said, “The incident took place at around 7:00 PM. Some unknown persons came to the location and opened fire at Mr. Tiger Shroff as he was returning after finishing his private event. Tiger Shroff did not sustain any gunshot injuries and is completely safe. Two people were injured in the incident. One of them is Mr. Firdaus, his driver, who sustained an injury to his hand.”

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Autorickshaw driver Umesh Chavan was taken to Cooper Hospital with a single gunshot wound to his chest, sources said, adding that he was stable, out of danger and admitted to the hospital’s surgery department.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM speaks to Tiger Shroff after assassination bid, dy CM Shinde says 'no gang will be spared'

Tiger’s driver sustained a gunshot injury to his left hand and may require surgery. The actor suffered minor abrasions, was examined and later discharged, according to sources at Nanavati Hospital.

Mumbai Police has formed multiple teams to investigate the firing incident involving the actor. Police said all personnel and branches were working on the case, while the forensic team had conducted a preliminary analysis. Further details will be shared as more relevant information becomes available, police said.

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The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack at Tiger. In a voice note, a member of the group allegedly warned that anyone in the Mumbai film industry who refuses to heed its warnings or works with actor Salman Khan would be next. However, Mumbai Police have not confirmed any links between the gang and the attack.