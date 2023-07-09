Video: Car swept away in Himachal Pradesh's Beas river amid heavy rainfall

As torrential rains lashed Himachal Pradesh, a video showing a car being washed away in Beas River near Kullu on Sunday surfaced online. In the video posted by news agency PTI, a parked car can be seen starting to sink in the river and then being swept away with the river's heavy flow.

Car swept away in Himachal Pradesh's Beas river

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for seven districts in Himachal Pradesh, an orange alert for three districts, and a yellow alert for Lauhaul and Spiti districts for the next 48 hours as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall. The weather agency has also issued alerts for landslides and flash floods in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A red alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts. Most places in the state will receive rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts,” The IMD said, reported ANI.

An IMD official told ANI, “We have shared our forecast with the state government and a warning has also been issued for flash floods, landslides, and uprooting of trees. These events might also hit water and electricity supply."

Landslides in Himachal Pradesh

Landslides and flash floods have blocked several roads in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, Lahaul, Spiti, Chamba, and Solan districts.

A group of 30 college students were rescued safely after they were stuck due to a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Gramphu village and Chota Dharra during the wee hours on Sunday. According to reports, no casualties were reported in the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"District Emergency Operation Center Lahaul Spiti informed an incident of Flash Flood and Landslide reported along the AEC BRO 94 RCC, NH 505 (Sumdo Kaza-Gramphu) which is blocked at different locations between Gramphu to Chota Dharra," an official statement issued by Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operations Centre (HPSEOC) read, reported ANI.

On Saturday, six underconstruction houses were damaged in a landslide in Solan district. While no casualties were reported, the district authorities have moved the labourers to a safe place, said reports.

Meanwhile, three persons of a family were killed, while two others were injured after their house collapsed due to heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Sunday.