Video chat, gaming, selfie cameras: List of 54 Chinese apps banned by govt
The Union home ministry has recommended a ban on 54 Chinese mobile applications that pose a threat to India’s security. The information technology ministry will soon formally issue a notification in the same regard.
In a statement, the IT ministry said, “These 54 apps allegedly obtain various critical permissions and collect sensitive user data. These collected real-time data are being misused and transmitted to servers located in hostile country.”
These applications range from music players to selfie cameras, app locks, notepads, gaming, video chat among others.
The IT ministry said some of these applications can carry out espionage and surveillance activities via camera/mic, accessing fine location (GPS) and do malicious network activity similar to previously blocked apps.
“These apps were allegedly engaged in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of the country also posing a serious threat to Security of the State and defence of India,” the ministry further said.
Here is the list of the apps:
1. Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD
2. Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera
3. Equalizer -- Bass Booster & Volume EQ &Virtualizer
4. Music Player- Music, Mp3 Player
5. Equalizer & Bass Booster - Music Volume EQ
6. Music Plus - MP3 Player
7. Equalizer Pro - Volume Booster & Bass Booster
8. Video Player Media All Format
9. Music Player - Equalizer & MP3
10. Volume Booster - Loud Speaker & Sound Booster
11. Music Player - MP3 Player
12. CamCard for SalesForce Ent
13. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite
14. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
15. APUS Security HD (Pad Version)
16. Parallel Space Lite 32 Support
17. Viva Video Editor - Snack Video Maker with Music
18. Nice video Baidu
19. Tencent Xriver
20. Onmyoji Chess
21. Onmyoji Arena
22. AppLock
23. Dual Space Lite - Multiple Accounts & Clone App
24. Dual Space Pro - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
25. DualSpace Lite - 32Bit Support
26. Dual Space - 32Bit Support
27. Dual Space - 64Bit Support
28. Dual Space Pro - 32Bit Support
29. Conquer Online - MMORPG Game
30. Conquer Online Ⅱ
31. Live Weather & Radar – Alerts
32. Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook
33. MP3 Cutter - Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter
34. Voice Recorder & Voice Changer
35. Barcode Scanner - QR Code Scan
36. Lica Cam - selfie camera app
37. EVE Echoes
38. Astracraft
39. UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping
40. Extraordinary Ones
41. Badlanders
42. Stick Fight: The Game Mobile
43. Twilight Pioneers
44. CuteU: Match With The World
45. SmallWorld-Enjoy groupchat and video chat
46. CuteU Pro
47. FancyU - Video Chat & Meetup
48. RealU: Go Live, Make Friends
49. MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats
50. RealU Lite -video to live!
51. Wink: Connect Now
52. FunChat Meet People Around You
53. FancyU pro - Instant Meetup through Video chat!
54. Garena Free Fire – Illuminate
The Centre had earlier banned 267 applications over security threat concerns. Of these, 59 applications were banned on June 29, 2020, followed by 47 applications on August 10, 2020. After this, 118 such applications were banned on September 1, 2020, and the remaining 43 were banned on November 19, 2020.