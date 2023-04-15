VIDEO | Moment when Atiq Ahmad, Ashraf killed in Prayagraj

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by unidentified men in Prayagraj on Saturday night. The assailants opened fire at Atiq and Ashraf while they were speaking to the media in presence of security personnel.

Atiq Ahmad speaking to mediapersons in Prayagraj when assailants opened fire.

The shooting was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the duo being escorted to the hospital by the police for a medical checkup. At least two persons were seen firing from close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground, while the police soon overpowered the attackers.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, reported PTI quoting a senior police officer.

"We are looking into the incident. It is too early to say anything. We are yet to question the arrested men," a police officer said.

(Warning: Disturbing visuals, please use discretion while watching)

The incident occurred when the duo were being taken for the daily medical examination that has been mandated by the court while awarding their police remand.

The shooting comes days after Atiq's son Asad Ahmad and an accomplice, Ghulam Mohammad, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed by UP Police in an alleged encounter in Jhansi.

Atiq and Ashraf were also accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said crime has reached its peak in the state.

"When someone can be killed by firing openly amidst the security cordon of the police, then what about the safety of the general public. Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public, it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere," he said in a tweet.

