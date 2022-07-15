Video of girl slapping boy inside Delhi Metro goes viral. Scripted? Watch

An undated video of a girl slapping a boy several times inside what seems like a coach of a Delhi Metro has gone viral. They apparently started arguing over a t-shirt which the girl claimed to have bought in ₹1,000 but the boy disagreed and said it could not be more than ₹150. What began with this turned into a full-blown flight with the boy slapping the girl at one point of time before the girl gets down at the next station that comes. The date of the video is not known. It is also not known whether it was an actual fight or a staged fight for social media.

The video emerged at a time Metro in NCR has become quite happening with YouTuber Gaurav Taneja being arrested for a day for throwing a surprise birthday party leading to overcrowding at a Noida Metro station. The YouTuber was arrested for violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which is in force in Noida and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Gaurav Taneja's wife Ritu Rathee Taneja had allegedly invited followers to his birthday celebrations. Following this, thousands of people flocked to the Sector 51 metro station to meet the YouTuber.

