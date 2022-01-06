Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Video of Jawed Habib spitting on woman's hair goes viral, Women's commission takes note
india news

Video of Jawed Habib spitting on woman's hair goes viral, Women's commission takes note

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to UP DGP to immediately investigate the veracity of the viral video and take appropriate action.
Jawed Habib can be seen spitting on hair for styling purpose as he said, ‘This spit has life’. 
Published on Jan 06, 2022 05:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

A video of celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib using his spit to style a woman's hair during a workshop has gone viral on Twitter inviting sharp criticism. The National Commission for Women on Thursday said it has taken cognisance of the incident and chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to UP DGP to immediately investigate the veracity of the viral video and take appropriate action.

"@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest," it said in a tweet.

The workshop took place in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzaffarnagar. HT Online did not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video.

 

RELATED STORIES

In the vial video, the Jawed Habib used his spit as he was parting the hair of the woman and said, 'If you don't have water...this spit has life." There were instant reactions from the audience which, however, turned into thunderous applause. 

Another video of the woman recounting the experience has also surfaced on social media. In that video, she identified herself as Puja Gupta, an owner of a beauty parlour. "Yesterday I attended a workshop of Jawed Habib sir. There he invited me on the stage to give me a haircut and he misbehaved. He said if there is no water, you can spit. I did not get my haircut. It's better I will go to my streetside barber and get a hair cut, but won't go to Habib," Pooja Gupta said. 

In another interview to TV channels, the woman said, "I attended the workshop to learn something. But he was not answering my questions. Then he called me to the stage to teach cutting. He pushed my head, I objected and said I have cervical issues. Then he spat twice on my hair and said that if you don't have water in your parlour then you can spit. My husband was making the video. After I came down from the stage, Habib's assistant said he was just joking."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP