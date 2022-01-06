Video of Jawed Habib spitting on woman's hair goes viral, Women's commission takes note

A video of celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib using his spit to style a woman's hair during a workshop has gone viral on Twitter inviting sharp criticism. The National Commission for Women on Thursday said it has taken cognisance of the incident and chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to UP DGP to immediately investigate the veracity of the viral video and take appropriate action.

"@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest," it said in a tweet.

The workshop took place in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzaffarnagar. HT Online did not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video.

In the vial video, the Jawed Habib used his spit as he was parting the hair of the woman and said, 'If you don't have water...this spit has life." There were instant reactions from the audience which, however, turned into thunderous applause.

Another video of the woman recounting the experience has also surfaced on social media. In that video, she identified herself as Puja Gupta, an owner of a beauty parlour. "Yesterday I attended a workshop of Jawed Habib sir. There he invited me on the stage to give me a haircut and he misbehaved. He said if there is no water, you can spit. I did not get my haircut. It's better I will go to my streetside barber and get a hair cut, but won't go to Habib," Pooja Gupta said.

In another interview to TV channels, the woman said, "I attended the workshop to learn something. But he was not answering my questions. Then he called me to the stage to teach cutting. He pushed my head, I objected and said I have cervical issues. Then he spat twice on my hair and said that if you don't have water in your parlour then you can spit. My husband was making the video. After I came down from the stage, Habib's assistant said he was just joking."