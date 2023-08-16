Video of Muslim youth beaten at Bandra surfaces; ‘In name of love jihad’: AIMIM

A purported video of a Muslim youth being up at Mumbai's Bandra railway station for 'going out with a minor Hindu girl' surfaced on social media with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen demanding a probe into the 'assault in the name of love jihad'. AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan shared the video and said, "What is happening at the heart of Mumbai? In the name of 'love jihad', Hindutva goons are beating up an unarmed Muslim youth. There is nothing called love jihad. RPF personnel were watching as the Muslim youth was being beaten up amid chants of Jai Shri Ram. And today we are celebrating the 77th Independence Day. Our freedom fighters could not even think that Muslims will have to face this situation."

The viral video was not independently verified by Hindustan Times.

"If the Muslim youth did something wrong, file a complaint, get him arrested. Why are you taking the law into your hands," Waris Pathan said.

“I have been informed that this incident happened around 21/22nd July. At Bandra railway station which comes under Nirmal nagar p stn. But video was viral on social media today Then what was police doing till date,why no investigation or complaint registered by police who was present there,” the AIMIM leader tweeted.

In the video, the youth was being dragged by the group who were chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Vande Mataram'. It was claimed that the girl with whom the Muslim youth was seen was a minor.

