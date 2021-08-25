Video showing minister ordering for Rane’s arrest goes viral, BJP seeks action

A video clip showing Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Anil Parab purportedly issuing orders for Union minister Narayan Rane’s arrest on Tuesday has gone viral and triggered an angry reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP said it will now move the court over the alleged political pressure on police to arrest Rane.

Parab, who is also the guardian minister of Ratnagiri where Rane was arrested and a close aide to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, is purportedly heard giving instructions to arrest Rane even without any warrant and for the use of force.

“What are doing? Why are you not arresting him? Why are you not taking him in custody? You will have to do it. Which order they are asking for? There is no need for any such order as the high court and session court have turned down their plea for bail. Use police force and arrest him,” Parab is purportedly heard telling someone over the phone as he receives a call in the middle of a press conference in Ratnagiri. The conversation was caught on the camera of a Marathi channel. It is unclear to whom he was giving the purported instructions.

BJP’s Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil said they will move court against Parab for misusing the police force. “The ruling party (Shiv Sena) is taking the law into its hands. The government is being run using the police force. How can a minister ask the police officers to use force to arrest a Union minister? We are seeking court intervention in this entire episode.”

BJP leader Vishwas Sawant registered a case against Parab in Nalasopara and sought action against him for allegedly ordering Rane’s arrest.

Parab was unavailable for comments despite repeated calls and messages. HT also reached out to Shiv Sena for comments. The copy will be updated once it reacts.

BJP leader Pramod Jathar on Tuesday claimed Ratnagiri police superintendent told them there was tremendous pressure on his force from “the higher-ups” to immediately arrest Rane.

Rane was arrested on Tuesday for saying he wanted to slap Thackeray. The ruling Shiv Sena workers went on a rampage over the remark that set off another political face-off between the ruling three-party alliance in the state and the opposition BJP.

Rane became the first sitting central minister to be arrested in two decades since Murasoli Maran and TR Baalu were picked up in a midnight raid in Chennai by the Tamil Nadu Police in 2001. The 69-year-old was produced in a court in Mahad in Raigad on Tuesday night and granted bail.