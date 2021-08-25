Shiv Sena legislator threatens to kill Union minister Narayan Rane

The controversy over Union minister Narayan Rane’s remarks continued for the second day on Wednesday with a Shiv Sena legislator threatening to kill the leader.

Though Rane secured a bail late on Tuesday, workers of both Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued to protest. Rane was arrested for saying he would have slapped chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for being ignorant about the number of years India has been independent. The BJP, while asserting it doesn’t endorse Rane’s statement, alleged that the arrest was politically motivated and termed it as a misuse of power.

While talking to media, Sena Hingoli legislator Santosh Bangar dared Rane to remove his security and face him. “We have the strength to come and bash you at your house. You keep your police protection aside. I, Santosh Bangar, a Sena activist will come alone and if I don’t remove your guts then I will never take my name again,” Bangar was seen threatening on various Marathi TV channels.

BJP legislator Ram Kadam said the party would like to see action taken by the Sena-led government. “These are empty threats but since they are made by a legislator, we would like to see what action will be taken against Bangar for threatening a Union minister,” he said.

Sena defended Bangar by calling it a reaction. “Shiv Sainiks are emotional about their chief and Narayan Rane provoked them with such insulting remarks. It is Rane’s fault that he is facing such a backlash,” said Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande.

BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil alleged that the police denied medical treatment to Rane during his detention. He also assailed Thackeray for his pat given to Yuva Sena workers. “These people had gone to ransack Rane’s house and here we have the chief minister congratulating them. This means he is endorsing violence. How can law and order be maintained in such a situation?” he asked.