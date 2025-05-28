Video showing Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif ‘deep scanning’ actor Mawra Hocane goes viral

An old video showing Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offering an award to actor Mawra Hocane is being widely shared on social media. The incident took place during an event at the Governor House in Pakistan’s Punjab province.(X)

The video, reportedly from 2023, shows the Pakistani prime minister looking at the actor as she walks away with the award.

According to News18, the incident took place during an event at the Governor House in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The video was shared in 2023 by Pakistan’s UNewsTV with a caption: “Shahbaz Sharif “deep-scans" Mawra Hussain while giving award, video goes viral".

Mawra Hocane, who made her Bollywood debut in Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016, made headlines recently after her co-actor Harshvardhan announced that he would not be a part of the film’s much-talked-about sequel if Mawra is cast in it.

Also Read | Harshvardhan Rane hits back at Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane’s PR stunt accusation: ‘So much hate in her speech…’

This was after Mawra had condemned India's Operation Sindoor, launched in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Mawra Hocane was also digitally removed from the poster of Sanam Teri Kasam on music apps.

India's Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was India’s direct military response to the April 22 terror strike at Pahalgam in Kashmir that killed 26 civilians in what was the worst attack on civilians since the 26/11 Mumbai strikes.

India launched the operation in the early hours of May 7, bombing nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The pre-dawn strikes —which killed at least 100 terrorists —sparked a series of attacks and counter attacks across the western border, involving fighter jets, missiles, armed drones, and fierce artillery and rocket duels.

Also Read | PM Modi urges Pak citizens to join fight against terror

In one such counterattack on the night of May 9-10, the air force struck targets at 13 Pakistani air bases and military installations. After four days of fighting, military hostilities were stopped on May 10 as the two nations reached an understanding.