Harshvardhan Rane hits back at Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane’s PR stunt accusation: ‘So much hate in her speech…’

Indian actor Harshvardhan Rane made headlines when he announced the sequel of his 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam. But last weekend, he decided to opt out of the project. This decision was triggered by his co-star and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane’s remarks for India’s Operation Sindoor, which was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack. In her statement, Mawra condemned India's operation, calling it ‘cowardly’. This did not go down well with Harshvardhan, who slammed Mawra for her ‘unpardonable’ remarks and proceeded to announce that he won’t be a part of Sanam Teri Kasam 2 ‘if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated’. Well, this social media war now has a new chapter. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane

Responding to Harshvardhan Rane’s post, Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane accused him of pulling a PR stunt. She stated, “I don't know whether to call this unfortunate, sad or comical.. someone I expected to have basic common sense has risen from deep slumber with a PR strategy. While our nations are at war, this is what you come up with.. a PR statement to get attention??? What a pity!” Mawra went on to claim, “If throwing all the respect away & using my name after 9 years is getting you the headlines.. you might be surrounded by the wrong team. You just DO NOT use War for your personal benefit.. so many lives lost.. it's a grave situation, you've fallen from grace for nothing!” Well, Harsh has now given Mawra a befitting reply.

The social media handles of Pakistani actors were blocked in India post the Pahalgam terror attack. Sharing a screenshot of a news report carrying Mawra’s statement, Harshvardhan hit back, “🤦That sounded like an attempt at personal attack. Fortunately, I have tolerance to overlook such attempts — but have zero tolerance for any attack on my nation's dignity. An Indian farmer would pluck out the unwanted weed from his crop its called WEEDING, the farmer doesnt need a PR team for this act, its called common sense. I simply offered to step down from Part 2. I am fully within my rights to choose not to work with individuals who label my country's actions as “cowardly”.”

He went on to add, “So much hate in her speech, so many personal remarks, I never mentioned her name or resorted to calling her names. Didn't attack her dignity as a woman. I intend to maintain that standard. Harsh 11-05-25.”

