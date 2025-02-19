Shraddha Kapoor to replace Mawra in Harshvardhan Rane’s Sanam Teri Kasam 2? Fans say ‘hit’, trolls predict ‘flop’

After Stree 2’s success last year, Shraddha Kapoor has emerged as one of the most bankable actors of the country. With such star power and humongous fan following, one can only imagine how many offers must be rolling onto her doorstep each day. Just recently it was reported that Shraddha might be a part of all 8 horror comedy films in Maddock’s line up. Well, amid all the rumours, writer and director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru were asked if they would consider casting Shraddha in the sequel of their 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam. Will Shraddha Kapoor romance Harshvardhan Rane in Sanam Teri Kasam 2?

In a chat with Instant Bollywood, the writer-director duo were told that some fans want Shraddha Kapoor opposite Harshvardhan Rane, who will be reprising his character of Inder in Sanam Teri Kasam 2. Hearing this, Radhika said, “Shraddha ko please tag kardo.” Well, a new addition to the star cast is possible as actor Mawra Hocane’s character Saraswati aka Saru died in her lover Inder’s arms in the film. So maybe makers could introduce a new character in the sequel. Shraddha’s fans will also be delighted to hear this. However, are fans of the original Sanam Teri Kasam in favour of a new casting? Sadly, no.

The internet was left divided. Some movie-buffs were over the moon with joy. For instance, one Shraddha Kapoor fan gushed, “Shraddha Kapoor has done ashiqui 2 and villain movie so definitely she can play such characters very easily .😍,” whereas another stated, “Harsh nd Shraddha will make it superhit❤️🔥.” However, there are many netizens who feel Shraddha is not the right fit and Mawra should be brought back. One such internet user shared, “Noooooooooo plzzzzzzzzz......It is request to the directors we need Mawra and Harsh and no one else plz..🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏,” whereas another claimed, “Nhi yrr only saru nhi to flop ho jayegi 😢.” A comment read, “Hum dekhne hi nhi jayenge over acting ki dukan ko🤣 only mawra nd Harsh is best,” while another social media user stated, “Shraddha Sirf Aditya Roy Kapoor ke sath achi lagti hai nd Harshwardhan sir ke sath Mawara but Agar Mawara nhi toh Tamanah Bhatia 🥺🫶🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻.”

Harshvardhan and Mawra’s Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released in theatres this month. It is currently one of the highest-grossing re-released Indian films.