Video: SUV-school bus head-on collision on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad

ByHT News Desk
Jul 11, 2023 10:36 AM IST

Six people were killed and two others critically injured in a collision between a school bus and a TUV Jeep on Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad.

Six people were killed and two others critically injured in a head-on collision between a school bus and a TUV Jeep on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning. The driver of the bus, which was coming from the wrong direction, has been arrested, police said.

The occupants of the car were members of the same family and there was no student on the bus, the police said.

Confirming the deaths, RK Kushwaha, ADCP (traffic) said, “The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after getting CNG from Ghazipur in Delhi. The TUV was coming from Meerut's direction and was on its way to Gurugram. It was the fault of the driver, he was coming from the wrong direction all the way from Delhi. He has been nabbed. The occupants of the car were members of the same family. There was no student on the bus.”

A video of the incident shows that the school bus in speed and the Black coloured TUV driver tried to evade it before the bus made a head-on collision.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the incident and directed the local officials to provide all possible help to the family of the deceased and the injured people.

