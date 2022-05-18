Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
VIDEO | Two buses in massive head-on collision in Tamil Nadu

Details on the incident have yet to emerge but various media reports said several people left injured during the accident are in critical condition and have been taken to government and private hospitals in Salem and Edappadi.
A video shared by news agency ANI shows the bus being driven at full speed, with the radio blasting in the background.(ANI videograb)
Published on May 18, 2022 03:10 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

In a major accident in Tamil Nadu, two private buses collided with each other and left several people injured. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday evening in the Salem district and was captured by a CCTV camera installed inside one of the buses.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows the bus being driven at full speed, with the radio blasting in the background.

In a matter of seconds, the shadow of another bus can be seen and the driver of the first seems to be trying to turn to his left to avoid the collision but is unable to do so.

The second bus collides head-on and the driver and passengers are thrown violently off their seats by the impact - which shatters the windscreen and crumples the front of the bus.

In the final few seconds of the terrifying video, the bus driver can be seen lying motionless inside the bus, which is now resting on its side. Miraculously though, he then sits up and rubs his head before trying to get up. A woman - possibly a passenger can also be seen.

