Vietnam boat accident LIVE: 'A big wave hit us', says survivor after 15 killed
Vietnam boat accident LIVE: Telangana set up a control room after the accident to provide information to the families of the tourists from the state who went to Vietnam, said officials.
Vietnam boat accident LIVE: At least 15 Indian tourists died on Saturday after a boat capsized in Vietnam near the country's biggest island Phu Quoc. According to the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, 32 Indians were onboard the boat that capsized. ...Read More
The boat capsized around 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, which is an island in the An Thoi archipelago off the coast of Phu Quoc, reported Vietnamese news portal VN Express International.
After the tragedy, a Control Room was set up at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh city which can be reached at : +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414.
A control room was also set up in Hanoi and can be reached at +84 91 308 9165.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the incident and said that he was “extremely saddened” by the tragedy.
"My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities,” the Prime Minister posted on X.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 11, 2026 08:36 pm IST
Vietnam boat accident LIVE: Visuals showed rough seas, strong winds after tragedy
Vietnam boat accident LIVE: Even as the boat capsized, visuals of rescue efforts on Vietnamese TV showed rough seas and strong winds, with rescue teams throwing life buoys to people in the water. Jet skis ferried survivors back to shore while people on the beach provided first aid to victims.
- Jul 11, 2026 08:25 pm IST
Vietnam boat accident LIVE: See list of people who died
Vietnam boat accident LIVE: The Indian Embassy in Vietnam shared list of people who died in Vietnam on Saturday.
“It is with profound grief that we share the list of 15 Indian nationals who have lost their lives in the tragic boat accident near Phuc Quoc Island today. The list has been recieved from the Vietnamese authorities. Our prayers are with the families of the deceased,” it wrote on X.
- Jul 11, 2026 08:16 pm IST
Vietnam boat accident LIVE: Nearby boats were first responders, say eyewitnesses
Vietnam boat accident LIVE: Eyewitnesses told VN Express that nearby boats rushed to the scene and began pulling passengers from the water, before border guards, the navy, coast guard and other rescue agencies arrived.
The rescue was difficult because many were trapped inside, VN Express reported.
- Jul 11, 2026 08:03 pm IST
Vietnam boat accident LIVE: Video shows rescue efforts
Vietnam boat accident LIVE: 21 people, including 17 passengers and four crew members, were rescued from the boat. 15 Indian tourists were killed in the accident. A video taken near the site of the capsizing incident shows rescue efforts.
- Jul 11, 2026 08:00 pm IST
Vietnam boat accident LIVE: 10 people from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Andhra, 2 from Kerala among those killed
Vietnam boat accident LIVE: The Embassy of India in Vietnam has confirmed that among those killed, 10 people were residents of Tamil Nadu, 3 from Andhra Pradesh and 2 from Kerala.
21 persons, including 17 passengers and four crew members, have been rescued and hospitalised. Two of them are in critical condition, ANI news agency reported.
- Jul 11, 2026 07:57 pm IST
Vietnam boat accident LIVE: Lava Mobiles says its employees among Indian tourists killed
Vietnam boat accident LIVE: Lava Mobiles on Saturday said some of its employees were among the Indian tourists who were killed in Vietnam.
“We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic boat incident that took place in Vietnam today. The incident involves some of our channel partners and team members,” the company said in a statement on X, adding that it was in constant touch with the Indian Embassy and local authorities.
"Our immediate priority is to extend all possible support to those affected and their families. Our teams in both India and Vietnam are in regular contact with the families and are providing all possible assistance," Lava said. “We are awaiting further updates from the authorities and will continue to provide timely information as it becomes available to us,” it added.
- Jul 11, 2026 07:54 pm IST
Vietnam boat accident LIVE: President Murmu condoles deaths, says ‘saddened’ by incident
Vietnam boat accident LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday condoled the deaths of 15 Indian tourists after a tourist boat capsized in southern Vietnam.
“Saddened by the news of a boat accident in Vietnam in which many Indian nationals lost their lives. My deep condolences to the grieving families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured.,” the President said in a post on X.
- Jul 11, 2026 07:53 pm IST
Vietnam boat accident LIVE: PM Modi says ‘extremely saddened', condoles deaths
Vietnam boat accident LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was extremely saddened after hearing about the incident in Vietnam. “Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam,” PM Modi said, expressing condolences to the families of the deceased.
“My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors,” PM Modi said, adding that the Embassy and Consulate were providing all possible assistance. “Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities,” PM Modi said in a post on X.
- Jul 11, 2026 07:49 pm IST
Vietnam boat accident LIVE: 32 Indian tourists onboard, 15 killed
Vietnam boat accident LIVE: The speedboat which capsized in Vietnam was carrying 32 Indian tourists. Among them, 15 were killed in the accident. The Embassy of India in Vietnam has released the names of passengers who were onboard the boat, and those who were killed in the incident.
- Jul 11, 2026 07:45 pm IST
Vietnam boat accident LIVE: Tourist boat was on island-hopping trip in southern Vietnam
Vietnam boat accident LIVE: The tourist boat, which capsized in southern Vietnam killing 15 Indian tourists, was on an island hopping trip. The boat was carrying 32 Indian tourists when it overturned about 400 meters (1,310 feet) from Hon May Rut Ngoai Island, which is near Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island, authorities were quoted as saying by Associated Press.