Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Vigil intensified on Bangladesh border, BGB acting on info: BSF officer

ByDavid Laitphlang
May 01, 2025 03:52 PM IST

Border Security Force (BSF) intensifies vigil on Bangladesh border, forms 27 joint teams with Meghalaya cops

Shillong: The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has proactively acted on information shared with them by the Border Security Force (BSF) officials at their meetings but there is lingering concern about the growing activities of fundamentalist elements in border areas of Bangladesh, a senior BSF officer in Meghalaya said.

BGB director general Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui met BSF chief Daljit Singh Chawdhary in New Delhi in February (PTI)
BSF inspector general (Meghalaya Frontier) Om Prakash Upadhyay said the two border guarding forces continue to maintain a constructive working relationship after the political regime change in Bangladesh on August 5, 2024.

“In fact, the BGB are more proactive and have acted on inputs we shared with them during our flag meetings, resulting in arrests of touts and those who wanted to illegally cross the border lately,” Upadhyay told HT.

However, he expressed concern over activities of fundamentalist elements in several districts of Bangladesh bordering Meghalaya. “The activities of the fundamental elements in that country are on a very sharp rise, especially in Sherpur area, Mymensingh, Netrakona, Jamalpur and Sylhet districts, and this is a concern as they are influencing the border population,” he said.

BGB director general Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui met BSF chief Daljit Singh Chawdhary in New Delhi in February and agreed to resolve persisting issues, ranging from fencing at the border to attacks on Indian personnel.

Upadhyay, who attended a review meeting convened by Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong to assess the preparedness of the force along the state’s border with Bangladesh, said the BSF and Meghalaya Police jointly man 27 checkpoints across the state, which demonstrates the strong cooperation between the two forces.

The senior BSF officer said the security forces have been beefed up along the 444-km India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. “In light of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, operationally we are fully prepared. Our troops are on high alert along the border since the uprising in Bangladesh last year. Our troops are alert at all times. We are taking all preventive measures,” he added.

Upadhyay said 90% of the influx of Bangladeshi nationals has been stopped in the Garo Hills as the border gates were being manned 24/7.

On the progress of fencing the remaining stretches left along the border, Upadhyay said, “We are not able to move forward in the erection of the border fence in the Garo Hills because of a court case and in Jaintia Hills due to opposition from the local populace.”

Of the 49.2 km of border yet to be fenced, the largest portion, 39 km, is located in West Jaiñtia Hills, while 1.96 km falls within East Khasi Hills district.

Addressing safety concerns of tourists visiting the Dawki waterfront, a popular destination on the India-Bangladesh border, Upadhyay said the BSF was actively ensuring the safety and security of all visitors. “The BSF are proactively ensuring that every citizen, including tourists, are safe,” he said..

