A delegation of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) led by their director general Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui reached the national Capital on Monday for the DG-level border coordination meeting with India’s Border Security Force (BSF). B’desh border guards in Delhi for dDG-level talks with BSF

Siddiqui was received by his counterpart, BSF chief Daljit Singh Chawdhary, at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. Chawdhary is leading the Indian delegation.

BSF officials said the talks have begun and will continue till February 20 at the force’s headquarters in New Delhi’s CGO Complex. The chiefs of the two forces are scheduled to address a joint press conference on February 19- 20.

BSF has listed six key points in its agenda for the meeting, including the construction of a single row Fence, the prevention of attacks on BSF personnel and civilian residents of border villages by Bangladesh-based miscreants, curbing trans-border crimes, issues related to border infrastructure, action against Indian insurgent groups based in Bangladesh, and the effective implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP).

This is the first meeting between the two border guarding forces after the political regime change in Bangladesh on August 5, 2024.

Bilateral ties between the two countries hit a low after Hasina, who is currently in self-exile in India, was ousted last August. The caretaker administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has begun reviewing understandings and agreements finalised with India by the previous government, which include approvals related to construction works the border.