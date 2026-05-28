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Vijay meets PM, raises Mekedatu issue

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay urged PM Modi to prioritize the Tamil anthem at functions, address the Mekedatu dam dispute, and secure the release of arrested fishermen.

Published on: May 28, 2026 05:08 am IST
By S Vijay Karthik, Chennai
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Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, urging him to allow the state government to start official functions with the Tamil invocation song, and raising concerns over Karnataka’s stand on the inter-state Mekedatu dam and the arrests of local fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy.

Vijay meets PM, raises Mekedatu issue

It was Vijay’s first meeting with Modi after his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), won the state polls earlier this month.

Among the primary demands Vijay placed before Modi was that the Tamil invocation song, also called the state anthem, ‘Tamil Thai Vaazhthu,’ be played first at government functions.

“The Chief Minister noted that the state anthem, ‘Tamil Thai Vaazhthu,’ has always been sung at the very beginning of all government functions held in Tamil Nadu. However, following a memorandum issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in January this year, the National Song is being sung first in certain specific government events,” a state government statement on the meeting said.

“In light of this situation, the Chief Minister requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue appropriate clarifications regarding the singing of the state anthem at the commencement of government functions,” the statement added.

Vijay highlighted the arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, telling Modi that as of May, 58 Indian fishermen and 266 boats were in custody of the Island nation.

“The chief minister urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the government of India presses the Sri Lankan government for the immediate release of the fishermen and their boats,” the statement said.

 
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