Vijay slams BJP-DMK media war on language row

Actor-turned-politician Vijay on Wednesday criticised the BJP and the DMK for waging a “hashtag war” on social media platforms over the ongoing language row. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay with Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor during TVK's anniversary celebrations, in Mamallapuram on Wednesday. (PTI)

Addressing the first anniversary celebrations of his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay likened the social media war between the two parties to a kindergarten fight as he slammed the BJP and the DMK for trivialising the issue.

Sharing the stage with election strategist Prashant Kishor, Vijay clarified TVK’s political stance that it exhibited no tolerance for the DMK and BJP. However, he did not mention the AIADMK, the main opposition party in the state.

Amid speculation about a possible alliance with the AIADMK, the actor said that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics. “This is politics at a different level; we can never predict when someone will support or oppose us. That’s why it has been said that there are no permanent friends or enemies,” he said.

During the event, attended by only 2,500 elected executive committee members, Vijay called on Tamil voters to unite under the #GetOut hashtag, which aims to remove the “landlords” — referring to the DMK from power in the state and the BJP from the centre.

To emphasise the message, Vijay signed a signboard displaying #GetOut, mirroring the recent hashtags #GetOutModi and #GetOutStalin promoted by the BJP and DMK. He clarified that he was urging both parties to step down from power.

Vijay referred to the row over the central government allegedly denying funds to Tamil Nadu, stating that it was the centre’s responsibility to release funds to the state, and the state government can ensure the receipt of those funds. During the occasion, Vijay emphasised that his TVK party is emerging as a significant political force in Tamil Nadu, which two major Dravidian parties have traditionally dominated.

“We are positioning ourselves as the primary political force in Tamil Nadu with a firm commitment to making history in 2026, just as new political formations did in 1967 and 1977, without compromising our ideological principles at any cost,” he asserted.

Vijay said that Tamil Nadu is a land of self-respect, emphasising that the state respects all languages and does not oppose any particular language. “However, suppose a language is politically imposed on us, disrupting the language policy of Tamil Nadu and undermining the spirit of cooperative federalism and state autonomy, the TVK is firmly resolved to oppose it,” he said

“As far as DMK and BJP are concerned, one party sings while the other dances in unison, symbolizing their collusion in maintaining the status quo. This collaboration leaves the concerns of common people unheard and unaddressed,” the actor said.

“Previously, landlords entered the realm of politics. Now, it seems that those in politics have become landlords. We aim to remove these landlords from political positions,” Vijay stated. He also mentioned that the TVK is currently reinforcing its organizational structure at the grassroots level and will soon hold a conference for booth-level agents to demonstrate the party’s strength.

Prashant Kishor said: “Political corruption in Tamil Nadu is unprecedented. The TVK must combat corruption, communalism, and dynastic politics.”

Meanwhile, the DMK and its allies downplayed Kishor’s connection with Vijay. Kishor served as the ruling party’s chief advisor during its victory in the 2021 election.

DMK leader Kanimozhi stated that the party relies solely on its workers to face the elections, emphasising that party leaders and cadres are ready to follow the guidance of party chief Stalin.

K Balakrishnan, a leader of the CPI (M), stated that the popularity of cinema alone would not ensure political success. He emphasised that the people of Tamil Nadu are politically aware, and Kishor cannot generate support for the TVK unless it already exists.