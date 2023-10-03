Vijayan inaugurates slew of infra, health and aviation projects

Kochi: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a slew of projects in Kochi in health, aviation and infrastructure sectors. He also launched state-level welfare programmes for SC/ST and backward class communities.

The CM on Monday morning inaugurated the new cancer specialty block at the Ernakulam Government General Hospital, one of the most sought-after government facilities in the district. The new six-storey block was built at a cost of ₹25 crore and funded by the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).

The block houses 105 beds and facilities like cancer ICU, chemotherapy unit, separate wards for men and women and dormitories for bystanders, health minister Veena George said. There are nursing stations as well as rooms for doctors on each floor of the building.

CM Vijayan said, “This will accelerate the progress of health infrastructure in Kochi. This is a time when public health systems in the state are being appreciated. The government is engaged in improving and expanding public health systems.”

In Kochi, the chief minister also launched the state-level programmes as part of the ‘Social Solidarity Week’ observance. The aim is to take everyone without discrimination on the path of progress, a statement from the office of SC/ST, backward classes welfare minister K Radhakrishnan said.

“The marginalised sections have to be brought to the mainstream with the help of other sections of society. There must be efforts to create schemes in the sectors of health, education, employment and basic infrastructure to uplift their lives. Such activities are taking place in Kerala,” CM Vijayan said.

In the evening, CM Vijayan unveiled seven projects at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), a fully solar-powered airport functioning on public-private partnership (PPP) model.

He inaugurated the import cargo terminal, DigiYatra software and the Airport Emergency Services. He also laid the foundation stone for the first phase of the expansion of Terminal-3, the ‘0484’ luxury aero lounge, an intrusion detection system and golf resorts planned near the airport premises.

The expansion of Terminal-3 will see a new apron spreading over 15 lakh square feet, an increase in aircraft parking bays to 44 with eight additional aerobridges. Similarly, the planned 50,000sq ft aero lounge will have superior luxury facilities with 42 rooms, restaurant, board room, spa and gym.

“This is the first time that so many projects are being launched at this airport....a growth of 9.7% is expected in the Indian aviation sector. The international terminal is being expanded with the aim of meeting the growth (in passenger traffic). With the opening of the import cargo terminal, the capacity of the airport to handle cargo will increase to 200,000 tonnes in a year,” the chief minister said.

He added that public sector undertakings in the state are being protected and allowed to prosper even as others in the country are being privatised.

