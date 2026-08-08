Vijay’s wife withdraws petition to divorce him

Sangeetha, the wife of Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay, on Friday withdrew her divorce petition filed before the family court in Chengalpattu, near Chennai.

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Judge D Sujatha allowed Sangeetha to withdraw the plea after the latter appeared through video conferencing and confirmed that she did not wish to pursue the proceedings.

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The court issued notice to Vijay’s counsel, who said they had no objection to the request. The court therefore, allowed Sangeetha to withdraw the petition and granted her liberty to file a fresh petition in future, if required.

Sangeetha had filed the divorce petition in February under Section 27(1)(a), (b) and (d) of the Special Marriage Act, alleging adultery and mental cruelty. She had told the court at the time that she had tried to resolve their differences amicably but failed. She had also said she delayed legal proceedings to protect her children’s studies and emotional well-being.

She had also sought maintenance and the right to live in the couple’s Neelankarai residence.

At the previous hearing on June 20 this year, both Vijay and Sangeetha had failed to appear before the court. Their lawyers had then sought permission for their clients to appear virtually, citing security concerns and procedural difficulties arising from their status as public figures.

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{{^usCountry}} On Friday, after recording Sangeetha’s statement and noting Vijay’s lack of objection, judge Sujatha dismissed the petition as withdrawn and allowed Sangeetha to initiate fresh proceedings, if necessary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, after recording Sangeetha’s statement and noting Vijay’s lack of objection, judge Sujatha dismissed the petition as withdrawn and allowed Sangeetha to initiate fresh proceedings, if necessary. {{/usCountry}}

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