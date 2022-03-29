Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni gets offer from Congress to join

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni, who was dropped from the Bihar cabinet on Sunday following defection of all his three MLAs to the BJP, on Monday got a public offer from the Congress to join the party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is high time Sahni looks for a better party to join and bolster his political prospects,” said a senior party leader of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC), citing the statement of AICC in-charge Bhakta Charan Das.

The VIP had contested the 2020 assembly elections as an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Sahni became a minister with four MLAs in his kitty. He was made an MLC and minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government. However, on Monday, he was sacked as the minister and expelled from the NDA on the advice of the BJP.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar Das has said that the door was open for Sahni if he wants to join the party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, senior Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra had said that Sahni should deliberate and join a good party, if he wanted to remain in politics. “Sahni, who belongs to an extremely backward caste, has been cheated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), owing to his commitment to uplift the community he hails from,” added Mishra.

A section of VIP leaders also blamed the ruling Janata Dal (United) for taking them for a ride, even though senior leaders of the party had assured to intervene and resolve the issues with the BJP, particularly after they had fielded the party’s nominee at the by-elections for Bochaha assembly seat. The VIP refused to budge even though the BJP had asked the VIP to pull out of the fray.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The relations between the two parties turned bitter after the VIP decided to contest the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh on its own, despite objections from the BJP. State BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said that the party was upset over the way the VIP chief targeted the Prime Minister and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and used abusive words against them during the campaign.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON