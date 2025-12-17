Vikram Bhatt, wife accused of duping Rajasthan doctor in 30 crore fraud case | What we know

Popular filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari Bhatt were arrested earlier this month due to their alleged connection in a ₹30 crore fraud case. As per the latest update, the husband and wife were remanded to judicial custody after a Udaipur court denied interim bail for the couple on medical grounds. Vikram Bhatt and his wife were arrested in Mumbai on December 7 and taken to Udaipur. Two days later, the coupe was remanded to seven days police custody.(ANI Video Grab)

Speaking to news agency ANI, Advocate Manzoor Hussain told reporters that the lawyer for the Bhatt's presented an application for interim bail based on medical grounds. However, the court rejected this plea and remanded the couple to judicial custody.

“The court has ordered to keep them in judicial custody. They will now be sent to the Central Jail in Udaipur," DSP Suryaveer Singh later told news agency ANI.

What is the case against Vikram Bhatt and his wife?

As per news agency PTI, the couple have been accused with six others for defrauding Udaipur-based Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira Group of Companies, of ₹30 crore.

“Murdia, owner of Indira IVF Hospital, wanted to make a biopic on his late wife. He has alleged that he was promised earnings of ₹200 crore. But nothing materialised, after which Murdia approached Bhopalpura police station in Udaipur, where an FIR was registered for cheating and other offences," an official told the news agency.

Ahead of their arrest, an FIR against the couple was filed on November 17, accusing them of defrauding the Rajasthan doctor of over ₹30 crore in the name of making a biopic on him.

The doctor also told cops that he was defrauded through fake documents. Udaipur police also confirmed the fake documents, bills and fake vendors during their probe into the case.