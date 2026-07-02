Vikram-1, India’s first private orbital rocket to launch this month

India’s first private orbital rocket is set to take off later this month. On Thursday, Skyroot Aerospace announced that Vikram-1 Test Flight-1: Mission Aagaman is fully stacked at India’s historic First Launch Pad (FLP) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

In May, Skyroot Aerospace became the first Indian space startup with a unicorn status (REUTERS)

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“Launch Window: July 12- August 4, 2026. Vehicle is now fully stacked at India’s historic First Launch Pad (FLP). The countdown to a new chapter in Indian spaceflight begins. One rocket, a billion believers. Thank you ISRO & INSPACe for enabling this,” read a post on X from the Hyderabad-based private space company.

“For India, this is the first time a privately designed, developed, and manufactured orbital rocket has been stacked on this pad..Piece by piece, Vikram-1 is coming alive—each stage carefully lifted, aligned, and integrated into a single flight-ready rocket. Getting closer to launch.” the post read.

In May, Skyroot Aerospace became the first Indian space startup with a unicorn status. The startup announced it had raised $60 million at a valuation of $1.1 billion prior to the funding. The round was co-led by early Google investor Ram Shriram’s venture capital firm, Sherpalo Ventures, and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC.

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{{^usCountry}} Last November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Indian space start-up’s Infinity Campus in Hyderabad, and unveiled Skyroot’s first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, with the capability to launch satellites to orbit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Indian space start-up’s Infinity Campus in Hyderabad, and unveiled Skyroot’s first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, with the capability to launch satellites to orbit. {{/usCountry}}

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Founded by Pawan Chandana and Bharath Dhaka, both alumni of the Indian Institutes of Technology and former ISRO scientists turned entrepreneurs, Skyroot, in November 2022, launched its sub-orbital rocket, Vikram-S, becoming the first Indian private company to launch a rocket to space, according to a press release by the PMO.

The Hyderabad-based state-of-the-art facility is spread over 2 lakh sqft to enable designing, developing, integrating and testing multiple launch vehicles, with a capacity to build one orbital rocket every month.