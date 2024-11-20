Villagers say Vikram Gowda was once a good-natured and peaceful person

Bengaluru Vikram Gowda (44), a notorious Maoist leader, wanted by the police in multiple states including Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, was killed during an encounter in Udupi district. Security personnel during a combing operation in Kabbinale forest area in Udupi district on Tuesday. (PTI)

Gowda, the leader of the Naxal Netravati Dal, has been implicated in over 20 criminal cases related to Maoist activities, including violent incidents in the Western Ghats and coastal regions of Karnataka.

Originally from Kudlu Nadwalu village in Udupi district, he rose to prominence during the Maoist-led resistance against the establishment of Kudremukh National Park. As a key member of the Netravati Dal, he was at the forefront of the struggle in the coastal region, while the other team led by Mundagaru Lata operated in the hilly region.

For the past 20 years, Gowda was actively involved in Maoist activities across Karnataka and was known for his strong anti-government stance.

Vikramarjuna Hegde, a local resident of Kudlu Nadwalu village in Udupi, said that the Maoist movements were not active in their village for several years. While Vikram Gowda, being a local resident, often visited the area, there was no concrete information on his involvement with the Maoist group until later.

“His parents passed away, and we had no clue about his activities or whereabouts. His grandfather still lives in our village, and he belongs to the Malekudiya community,” he said.

He further said that Vikram Gowda’s entry into the Maoist movement began around 2002-2003. Initially, he became associated with a group called the “Karnataka Vimochana Sangha” which later emerged as a Maoist faction under the leadership of Saket Rajan.

During this period, Gowda participated in rallies and protests, including one where he invited Hegde to join a demonstration, which Hegde declined.

After his refusal, Hegde claimed that Gowda harboured animosity toward him and sent a group of three-four people to intimidate his family on multiple occasions. “They even raided our house two-three times,” he recounted.

Hegde also emphasised that Vikram Gowda’s deep involvement in Maoist activities was largely influenced by the forest department. He said: “Gowda had been subjected to violent actions by the forest department over trivial matters, which fuelled his bitterness and eventual embrace of the Maoist cause.”

“Vikram was a peaceful, good-natured person. We never imagined him becoming a Maoist leader. He studied only up to the 5th standard and later worked in a hotel in Mumbai before returning home and getting involved in these activities,” he added.

Vikram Gowda’s involvement in the Maoist activities dates back over two decades and he managed to evade capture multiple times. In 2016, he outwitted Kerala police by escaping during a high-stakes operation. He was able to escape the Karnataka police three times and was also involved in opposing government initiatives aimed at bringing the Maoists into the mainstream.

In 2013, the Karnataka police announced a reward of ₹5 lakh for information about him along with several other Maoists active in the region, including Jayanna, Mundagaru Lata, and Vanajakshi.

To date, Gowda was involved in over 50 cases across Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, with 13 cases registered against him alone in Chikmagalur district.

In recent months, Maoist activities have resurged in the Western Ghats and surrounding regions. Maoists, led by Gowda and other leaders, held meetings in several villages of the Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts, discussing the implementation of the Kasturi Rangan report and clearance of forest encroachments.

The Maoist movement, which began in Karnataka with the resistance to the Kudremukh National Park, has recently seen a resurgence in Kerala as well.

“In an encounter by the ANF at Peethbail in Hebri taluk, Vikram Gowda from Kudlu village of Hebri taluk was killed. A total of 61 cases, including murder, had been registered against him,” stated internal security wing director general of police D Roopa, who visited the scene.

“He also had 19 cases registered against him in Kerala. The search operation had been ongoing for the past 15 days,” she added.