Widespread protests erupt across Pakistan over rape of college student

Protests erupted across Pakistan after the alleged rape of a college student in the country. The agitation, organized to demand justice for the victim, turned violent in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Vandalism and arson have been reported in public and private institutions.

Reports of vandalism and arson in public and private institutions in various cities across Pakistan also started doing rounds.

Videos of thousands of students engaging in an impromptu protest in Rawalpindi against the rape of a female student in PGC Lahore went viral on Thursday.

Over 200 students have been arrested so far in connection with the alleged violence.

Violence in Lahore

In Lahore, students gathered at Punjab College's Campus 11, igniting fires in the parking area, breaking windows, and causing extensive damage. Some protesters wielded iron rods and clubs as they stormed the campus, as reported by Dawn News.

Protests also occurred on Burki Road in Lahore, where students blocked traffic, demanding accountability from the college administration for allegedly hiding the incident.

Organizations like Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT), Red Workers Front, and Progressive Students Collective, also stood with the protesters.

Massive violence in Pakistan's Gujrat

In the Gujrat district of Punjab, a security guard lost his life while several protesters were left injured after violence escalated during confrontations at the PGC boys' campus.

Media reports also suggested that a group of protesters, comprising both local and outside students, launched a protest rally and initially attacked the girls' campus on Rehman Shaheed Road, causing significant damage.

Violent protests also erupted in other towns in the Gujrat district, including Lalamusa, Kharian, and Jalalpur Jattan, where protesters damaged PGC campuses and stole valuables.

Cases against protesters

Police cases have been registered against over 250 individuals, out of which 45 suspects have been identified, for vandalizing PGC properties and looting valuables estimated at around Rs15 million.

Similarly, Kharian Saddar police booked 200 individuals, including 46 identified suspects, for attacking the Kharian campus, as reported by the college principal.

(With agency inputs)