Viral fever cases spike in new regions of UP

Lucknow : Cases of viral fever, dengue and malaria have seen a sharp spike in Bareilly, Badaun, Moradabad and Pilibhit districts of the Rohilkhand region of Uttar Pradesh since last week, said the state health department officials on Tuesday.

In Badaun, Vijay Bahadur Raj, the chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the district hospital said, “We receive 1,100 to 1,400 out patients every day and most of these patients complain of symptoms resembling to viral fever.” “So far we have around 50 confirmed cases of malaria in the Badaun but no case of dengue so far,” Raj added.

Bareilly CMS, Dr Subodh Sharma said, “A 10-year- old child who had very low platelets count was brought to hospital. The child succumbed within hours of admission. He had dengue like symptoms we have sent his blood samples for confirmation.” The district health administration has set up dedicated dengue and malaria wards in response to the confirmed cases.

On Tuesday, close to 400 new patients showing symptoms of viral fever were reported in Moradabad, while two cases each of dengue and malaria were confirmed in Moradabad. “We have sent 23 samples for dengue test and 280 samples for malaria... The results are awaited,” said MC Garg chief medical officer of Moradabad.

In Pilibhit, the number of patients with viral fever-like symptoms was 500. Health administration also confirmed a case of dengue in a 12-year-old boy. District magistrate, Pulkit Khare said, “The health department is keeping a close watch on the cases of dengue and malaria, in the district and ensure proper treatment,” said the DM.

The government health department officials have said that the spike in case of viral fever is a norm post-monsoon, asserting that the situation is under control.