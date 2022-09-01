Viral video shows schoolboy falling off bus. Here’s what happened

A viral video shared by Twitter users shows a schoolboy slipping and falling from the footboard of an overcrowded moving bus. According to local media reports, the incident took place on Tuesday in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu.

The video shows the overcrowded state bus with a number of schoolchildren hanging precariously from the footboard. A few seconds into the video, a boy could be seen tumbling onto the road from this moving bus and narrowly escapes coming under its wheels.

As there was no big vehicle behind the bus, the boy survived with a few minor wounds. The clip showed the boy rolling over the road after the fall and seemingly shocked.

Twitter users shared the video with concern and urged the authorities to come up with a solution.

The video has received over 4,92,400 views. There were several responses to the video, with some people stating that nothing has changed in decades and others stating that the boy was extremely fortunate to be saved.

One of the users wrote, “Request to government officials to take action against bus driver and school... Request to issue guidelines and strictly adhered”.

