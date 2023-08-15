Vishwakarma scheme to launch soon; more Jan Aushadhi Kendra: PM Modi on Independence Day 2023

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Aug 15, 2023 08:50 AM IST

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi highlights government achievements and lauds economic progress.

Highlighted his government's achievements in the last nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that he will inaugurate all development works announced recently. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi said over 13.5 crore people came out of poverty in the past five years to become part of the middle class.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during his address on the country's 77th Independence Day, at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.(PTI)

The prime minister announced that the government will launch Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana with an allocation of 13,000 to 15,000 crore in the next month for those with traditional skills. He said the government is working to increase the number of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' (subsidised medicine shops) from 10,000 to 25,000.

PM Modi lauded his government's speed in meeting various targets, saying its track record attests to the fact that India fulfils what it resolves.

“For 25 years it was being discussed in the country that a new Parliament building will be built. Ye Modi hai, samay ke pehle Sansad banakar ke rakh diya (This is Modi, built the Parliament before time). This is a Govt that works, that meets set goals. This is New India. This is an India that is full of self-confidence,” he said.

“Ye Bharat na rukta hai, na thakta hai, na haanfta hai aur na hi haarta hai,” the prime minister added.

The prime minister reiterated his "guarantee" that India will become the third-largest global economy in the next five years.

“When we came to power in 2014, we were at the 10th position in the global economic system. Today, with the efforts of 140 crore Indians, we have reached the fifth position. This did not happen just like that. The demon of corruption that had the country in its clutches - we stopped leakages and created a strong economy,” the prime minister said.

In a switch from addressing the people of India as "my fellow citizens", Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation as his “family members”. Throughout the speech, he referred to the people of the country as "parivaarjan (family members)". In his earlier speeches, PM had referred to the people of the country as "my beloved brothers and sisters".

