Vivek Agnihotri has doubts over AAP's ideology amid Kejriwal-Kashmir Files row

As Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said in the Assembly that hardcore patriotism, honesty and humanity are the pillars of the Aam Aadmi Party's ideology, Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri could not quite agree on the point of 'humanity' and raised doubts on social media. The tweet comes after Kejriwal was accused of insulting Kashmiri Pandits during his assembly speech where he said instead of demanding to make the movie The Kashmir Files tax free, they can upload it on YouTube.

'Insaaniyat? Really?' Vivek Agnihotri tweeted on Kejriwal's three principles.

Accusing Kejriwal of laughing as he was talking about the movie and thereby insulting the suffering of the Kashmiri Pandits, BJP leaders including state chief ministers strongly criticised the Delhi chief minister.

After Kejriwal's assembly speech triggered this controversy, the Delhi chief minister clarified his stand that for him, Kashmiri Pandits are important, not the movie. "Isn't it insensitive that BJP even after 8 years of being in power has to promote a movie, has to put up its posters? We were not laughing at Kashmiri Pandits, but at the BJP. Kashmir Files may be important for the BJP, but for me Kashmiri Pandits are important," Kejriwal later said in an interview.

"Had I been at the Centre, I would not have made a film on them, but hold their hand and take them to Kashmir from where they were ousted," Kejriwal said in the interview.

Earlier too, Agnihotri reacted to Kejriwal's statement on making The Kashmir Files tax free and said, "Many people even want God should come to earth." "There are people who are fool, then there are mad and then there are idiots. All these three categories of people should be avoided, they should not be answered," Vivek Agnihotri said on an earlier occasion reacting to Kejriwal.

Actor Anupam Kher also expressed his displeasure over Kejriwal's statement and said, "After Kejriwal's statement, I think every true Indian should go and watch this film in the theatre. The only way you can give a resounding response to his insensitivity is by collecting more money and connecting with more people from Kashmir."