Voice of Global South Summit: India has identified three crucial areas of priority in health, says Mandaviya

India has identified three health priorities as part of its commitment to address challenges faced by countries in the Global South, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

The three priorities are health emergencies prevention, preparedness and response, strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, and digital health innovations, he added.

The Union minister was delivering the keynote address at the Health Ministers’ Session during the second edition of the Voice of Global South Summit 2023.

“Building upon the momentum generated by the First Voice of Global South Summit, India has identified three key health priorities, that is, health emergencies prevention, preparedness and response, strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, and digital health innovations and solutions which reflects a continued commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by countries in the Global South, thereby, infusing inclusivity in global health discussions and solutions,” he said.

The health minister acknowledged unprecedented challenges facing countries of the Global South and emphasised India’s commitment to seeking reforms in global governance structures, to make them more responsive to contemporary realities and global challenges of the 21st century.

He also underlined the importance of the One Health concept, adding that it is recognized as an effective approach to complex public health problems involving multiple disciplines, closely linking human health, animal health, and environmental health.

The recently-launched National One Health Mission adopts an integrated approach to observe the interconnected aspects of humans, animals, and environment to monitor and prevent diseases.

Mandaviya also said that the inadequacy and fragmentation of efforts in the health sector leaves populations to fend for themselves and it is deeply concerning that the ongoing crises have exacerbated unequal access to health care and education.

