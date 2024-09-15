VP Dhankar slams Rahul Gandhi for reservation remark; Congress asks whether he agrees on lifting 50% cap

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's alleged remark on ‘ending’ the system of reservations in education and employment, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said on Sunday that such comments by a person holding a constitutional post shows his “anti-constitutional mindset”. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar was speaking on the subject of ‘Enhancement of Democratic Values and Ethics’ in a joint address organised as part of the year-long celebration of the Maharashtra legislative council’s centenary year. (File)(PTI)

"A person from a constitutional post saying on a foreign land that reservation should be ended underscores the same anti-constitutional mindset. The baton of prejudices against reservation has been handed over. It is the same old anti-constitutional mindset," he said while addressing a public event in Mumbai, reported PTI.

Hitting back at Dhankar, Congress party spokesperson Pawan Khera asked whether he agrees on Gandhi's demand to increase the ceiling limit on reservations. “Mr Rahul Gandhi has demanded removal of the 50% limit on reservations for SC/STs & OBCs. Do you support this demand of the Congress, Mr @VPIndia?," asked the Congress leader on X.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman also said that creating awareness about India's constitution is the need of the hour as some people have forgotten its soul. "Reservation is not against meritocracy, but it is the soul of the country and the Constitution. It is an affirmative action and not negative. It is not depriving someone of opportunity but handholding those who are pillars of strength of the society," Dhankar added.

Rahul Gandhi's remark and clarification

At a conversation during his recent visit to the United States, the Leader of Opposition said India can think of scrapping the reservation system only if it becomes a “fair place” providing equal opportunities to Indians from every section of the society.

The ruling BJP alleged that Rahul Gandhi wanted to ‘scrap’ the system immediately and his remark showed the Congress party's “anti-reservation” mindset. Home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh alleged that Rahul Gandhi was standing with forces “conspiring to divide India”.

Issuing a clarification for his remarks, Rahul Gandhi said he was not against reservation, and his party will take the reservation beyond 50 per cent if they come into power. “Yesterday someone misrepresented my statement that I am against reservation. But let me make it clear – I am not against reservation. We will take reservation beyond the limit of 50 per cent,” Gandhi said at the National Press Club in the US.

(With inputs from agencies)