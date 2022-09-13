Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Vyapam scam: CBI court sentences 2 people to 4 years in prison

Vyapam scam: CBI court sentences 2 people to 4 years in prison

india news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 08:28 AM IST

Gulab Singh Patel and Jitendra Kumar Jatav were booked in August 2015 after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the scam

The scam came to light in 2013. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Gwalior has sentenced two people to four-year imprisonment and fined them 13,100 each in a case related to the Vyapam entrance examination, admission, and recruitment scam in Madhya Pradesh.

Gulab Singh Patel and Jitendra Kumar Jatav were booked in August 2015 after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the scam. Patel was found guilty of appearing for an examination in place of Jatav. The CBI said a third accused died during the trial.

The CBI court earlier sentenced six people to five years in jail in another case related to the scam, which came to light in 2013 when it was found that candidates bribed officials to use imposters to take exams on their behalf.

Vyapam is the Hindi acronym of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board. The scam dates back to 1995 and allegedly involved politicians, top officials, and businessmen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP