Rajendra Pal Gautam, the Congress party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge and chairman of its Schedule Caste department, told HT in an interview that the party has strengthened itself in UP, the Owaisi-Azad alliance does not pose a threat, and that alliance talks are on with the Samajwadi Party (SP) for next year’s state elections. Edited excerpts. Rajendra Pal Gautam, the Congress’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge and chairman of its Scheduled Caste department. (PTI File)

In the HT Leadership Summit, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said the Congress has sought 181 seats. What is the status of the alliance? We have given a list of preferred seats to the SP. We want an alliance with the SP but it must be a respectful alliance. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also said that it will be a respectful alliance. We are mentally prepared for it. Next week, a meeting will take place regarding seat distribution. In this regard, my own opinion is that the agreement must be in place before December 15-20.

If you (SP) want to do it, do it. If you don’t want to do it, then you should make it clear. Any further delay means it will be a Bihar-like situation. In the meeting, general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood, PCC chief Aradhana Mishra, and I will be there from the Congress.

Can you fight in 181 seats given your limited organisational strength? Once upon a time, we were weak. Now we are not. We have the best leader of this country: Rahul Gandhi. Remember, the Congress can counter the BJP better than any other party. From streets to Sansad, we are at the front. Obviously, other INDIA bloc parties are also playing a very important role.

When the SP entered into an alliance with the BSP, they got only 15 seats. When they came with us, they got 37, and we got six. This is the result of Rahul Gandhi’s popularity and the way he raised key issues.

Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad have formed the Samajik Parivartan Morcha. The BJP has said this will benefit them. Voters are intelligent. They know who is behind this alliance and who can actually benefit from it. People of UP have taken note of the West Bengal and Bihar elections. Dalits and Muslims have understood the BJP’s ploy. The Opposition has many strong leaders in UP — Swami Prasad Maurya, Babu Singh Khushwaha, Daddu Prasad. They are working with us. In UP, the civil society is also very strong. They are with us. In we can form a good alliance, the Dalit samaj and the Muslims will follow us.

In the last assembly poll, you didn’t win any reserved seat. The experience of the Dalit community over the last few years made them understand that for their development; for education, reservation in government jobs, scholarships, development funds and safety, they must vote for the Congress. The reason is simple: it is the Congress that provided these facilities to the SC community. Thanks to the Congress, the poorest Dalit children became doctors, engineers, scientists, professors, bureaucrats or judges.

There is no doubt about the contribution of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and his lifelong struggle. There is no doubt that Kashiram and Mayawati empowered them. When the BJP came to power, the economic attack on Dalits increased. The jobs that Dalits usually did in the government sector were outsourced. The scholarships for Dalit students have reduced. Public sector companies, the biggest source of jobs for Dalits, are being privatised. We are telling the Dalits that the Congress can strengthen them economically and socially.

Yogi Adityanath is arguably the most popular BJP CM. He is often credited for improving the law and order situation. The bulldozers have destroyed people’s homes. The BJP is trying to showcase him. But we will expose them in the slums, in villages, in the panchayats, in the nook and corner of the state. We have proof of what happened in villages. We will circulate videos. Most communities have not benefitted from the law and order situation. Brahmins are furious with Yogi. Dalits and Muslims have suffered. They are trying to say that under SP, law and order was very bad. But it’s been 10 years now. You can’t say the same thing. One thing won’t work again and again. Talk about today. What did you do for ten years?