Want cheaper IndiGo ticket for same distance? Lite Fare could help you out. Key features explained

Passengers who usually travel with just a backpack or a small cabin bag now have a new ticket option on IndiGo. The airline has introduced IndiGo Lite, a new Economy Class fare designed for travellers who do not require check-in baggage and prefer paying only for the services they actually use.

The new fare will be available for booking from July 1, through IndiGo's direct booking channels. (ANI Video Grab)

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The new fare will be available for booking from July 1, through IndiGo's direct booking channels, while travel under this category will begin from July 15, according to IndiGo's press release.

Who can book IndiGo Lite?

IndiGo Lite will be available through the airline's official website, mobile application and contact centre.

The fare can be booked for:

Domestic and international non-stop flights

One-way, round-trip and multicity journeys

Both adult and child passengers

Features of Lite fare

The new fare is aimed at passengers who travel light and do not need check-in baggage.

Also read | What caused Air India, IndiGo planes to come face to face at Ahmedabad airport?

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{{^usCountry}} Under IndiGo Lite, passengers will receive: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under IndiGo Lite, passengers will receive: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} - A lower base fare {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - A lower base fare {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} -An automatically assigned seat at no additional cost {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} -An automatically assigned seat at no additional cost {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} -Cabin baggage allowance of up to 7 kg {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} -Cabin baggage allowance of up to 7 kg {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Since check-in baggage is not included, travellers can choose to pay only for the additional services they need. Optional add-ons available {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since check-in baggage is not included, travellers can choose to pay only for the additional services they need. Optional add-ons available {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Passengers booking the Lite fare can customise their journey by purchasing optional services separately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Passengers booking the Lite fare can customise their journey by purchasing optional services separately. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} These include: Check-in baggage

Preferred seat selection

Meals

Fast Forward and other priority services {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These include: Check-in baggage

Preferred seat selection

Meals

Fast Forward and other priority services {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} These add-ons can be purchased through IndiGo's website or at the airport up to one hour before departure. What IndiGo said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These add-ons can be purchased through IndiGo's website or at the airport up to one hour before departure. What IndiGo said {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Explaining the rationale behind the new fare, Aloke Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, IndiGo, said,"At IndiGo, we continuously evolve our product offerings to stay aligned with the changing expectations of our diverse customer segments. Designed for customers who travel light and would like to pay only for the services they need, IndiGo Lite is another step towards building a strong, fit-for-purpose product portfolio. This reflects our agility in responding to the market dynamics while reinforcing our commitment to making travel more accessible and affordable for our customers." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the rationale behind the new fare, Aloke Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, IndiGo, said,"At IndiGo, we continuously evolve our product offerings to stay aligned with the changing expectations of our diverse customer segments. Designed for customers who travel light and would like to pay only for the services they need, IndiGo Lite is another step towards building a strong, fit-for-purpose product portfolio. This reflects our agility in responding to the market dynamics while reinforcing our commitment to making travel more accessible and affordable for our customers." {{/usCountry}}

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The fare joins the existing options — Saver, Flexi Plus, IndiGo UpFront, IndiGoStretch and Stretch+ — giving customers more choices based on their travel preferences, comfort requirements and budget.

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