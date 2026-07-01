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Want cheaper IndiGo ticket for same distance? Lite Fare could help you out. Key features explained

The new fare will be available for booking from July 1, through IndiGo's direct booking channels, while travel under this category will begin from July 15.

Updated on: Jul 01, 2026 11:53 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Passengers who usually travel with just a backpack or a small cabin bag now have a new ticket option on IndiGo. The airline has introduced IndiGo Lite, a new Economy Class fare designed for travellers who do not require check-in baggage and prefer paying only for the services they actually use.

The new fare will be available for booking from July 1, through IndiGo's direct booking channels. (ANI Video Grab)

The new fare will be available for booking from July 1, through IndiGo's direct booking channels, while travel under this category will begin from July 15, according to IndiGo's press release.

Who can book IndiGo Lite?

IndiGo Lite will be available through the airline's official website, mobile application and contact centre.

The fare can be booked for:

  • Domestic and international non-stop flights
  • One-way, round-trip and multicity journeys
  • Both adult and child passengers

Features of Lite fare

The new fare is aimed at passengers who travel light and do not need check-in baggage.

Also read | What caused Air India, IndiGo planes to come face to face at Ahmedabad airport?

The fare joins the existing options — Saver, Flexi Plus, IndiGo UpFront, IndiGoStretch and Stretch+ — giving customers more choices based on their travel preferences, comfort requirements and budget.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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