Want to know the world better? Sign up for this unique global leadership contest

GenWE, a social startup promoting youth building, has announced a global leadership contest aimed at teenagers. The contest is open for teens and schools globally to participate.

Pavan Bhatia, CEO of GenWE, said the mission of the contest is to building one million inclusive leaders. (GenWe)

“Our world has become more divided. Intolerance to different race, religion, culture, socio-economic and perspectives has become more prevalent. Our mission is to bring the world closer by developing 1 million global inclusive leaders," Bhatia said.

This contest is the beginning. Through this contest we will pair young people from different backgrounds and we believe each pair, each conversation can make a difference to making the world more inclusive, he explained.

To register in the contest visit: www.genwe.today/

How will the students benefit?

Students will learn valuable leadership skills like inclusion, empathy, relationship skills while contributing to making the world more “inclusive,” stated GenWE in a press release.

Participants will get a chance to avail prizes like: An exclusive online meet with Indra Nooyi, gift cards worth USD 200 of your favourite brands, internships, resume worthy certificates, etc.

About the contest

Through the GenWE app, students will be paired with a student of the same gender from a different cultural or socioeconomic background, spending an hour each week having conversations, completing fun activities. A pair earns points upon conpletion of every activity. At the end of 6 weeks, the top 10 pairs with the highest points will be declared as the Global Unity champions. There are prizes for Top 20, Top 50 and Top 100 pairs as well.

